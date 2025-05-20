Zoey Stark Suffers Horror Injury During Money In The Bank Qualifier, Rhea Ripley Advances
Zoey Stark sank to the mat and held her knee while screaming after jumping at Kairi Sane for a move during a triple threat Money in the Bank qualifier match on this week's episode of WWE Raw.
Stark jumped off the ropes for an offensive move, but fell to the mat and grabbed her knee before hitting it. The referee checked on Stark right away and forced both Sane and the other competitor in the match, Rhea Ripley, to their respective corners as the show went to an impromptu commercial break.
When the show returned, Michael Cole explained that the WWE doctors were worried that Stark had re-injured a knee that she had surgery on. Stark had already been taken to the locker room and the match continued on as a one on one match between Ripley and Sane.
Ripley and Sane battled until Ripley was able to hit her Riptide finisher on her. She then made the cover to win the match and qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the Money in the Bank PLE in June.
Earlier in the show, Roxanne Perez defeated Becky Lynch and Natalya to qualify for the match, and on Friday's episode of Smackdown, Alexa Bliss punched her ticket to the match. The winner of Money in the Bank earns a shot at a world championship anywhere and at anytime for up to 12 months.
Last year, Tiffany Stratton and Drew McIntyre were the Money in the Bank victors. McIntyre lost his cash-in, but Stratton was successful and won the world championship from Nia Jax in January.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
John Cena Reveals His Reaction To Infamous WWE ECW One Night Stand Match
WWE Release Jalen Brunson And Tyrese Haliburton Merch Ahead of NBA Eastern Conference Finals
Shawn Michaels Omits Important Star And Friend From His Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling
WWE Champion John Cena Comments On Being R-Truth's Childhood Hero