WWE Raw Results (5/19/25): Logan Paul KO's Jey Uso, Ripley And Perez Qualify For MITB, Final SNME Hype
Tensions between Jey Uso and Logan Paul came to a scorching hot temperature on this week's episode of WWE Raw.
Paul opened the show and got mercilessly booed by the audience. He then began to run down facts about he and Jey Uso. Paul said it took him nearly 12 years less time to win his first singles title in WWE than it did for Jey and he said that at Saturday Night's Main Event, it would be a fact that he'd walk out of the show as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.
Paul's words didn't bring Jey Uso out initially. Gunther made his way to the ring instead. Gunther told Paul that he respected him and that he could actually learn a lot from him. However, he said that if Paul is champion heading into the June 9 episode of WWE Raw, Gunther would tear him to pieces and take his championship back.
After declaring that fact of his own to Paul, Gunther left the ring. Inside the ring, Jey Uso appeared behind Paul and then attacked him. Paul got retribution later in the show.
The main event was a featured match between Jey Uso and Bron Breakker. Paul Heyman told Jey Uso during a backstage encounter that Seth Rollins simply told Breakker to injure and take Uso out for getting involved in his business.
The match started to play out in a way that ran counter to that strategy. Jey Uso was able to fight off Breakker and keep balance on momentum. That is until Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman got involved in the match. Heyman interfered and tripped Jey up, which led to Jey trying to chase him down around the ringside area. Rollins made the save and attacked Jey, which prompted the referee to end the match due to interference.
Sami Zayn and CM Punk walked down to the ring to loud crowd ovations as Rollins and Breakker beat up Jey. Zayn and Punk attacked and the brawl was on. All four men brawled into the audience and left Jey alone in the ring. Logan Paul then clocked Jey with a right hook and smiled as the crowd booed and the show went off the air.
Sami Zayn and CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker is scheduled to take place at Saturday Night's Main Event this Saturday. Also, Jey Uso defends his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul.
In other action on the show this week, two new qualifiers earned their spot in the WWE Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on this week's show.
Roxanne Perez defeated Natalya and Becky Lynch to advance to her first-ever Money in the Bank match. In the match, Lynch was taken out by Lyra Valkyria, which left Perez and Nattie alone. Perez hit Pop Rocks to earn the victory.
In the other qualifier match, Rhea Ripley defeated Zoey Stark and a returning Kairi Sane. Zoey Stark suffered a gruesome injury to her leg during the bout, which forced WWE to cut to a commercial break so that she could be tended to. The match continued with Ripley hitting Sane with a Riptide for the win.
Ripley and Perez join Alexa Bliss as the women who have qualified for the match at this point in time. Bliss secured her spot on Friday's episode of Smackdown. The winner of the women's Money in the Bank contract will secure a shot a world title at anytime for 12 straight months.
Full WWE Raw Results (5/19/25)
- JD McDonagh and Finn Balor defeated AJ Styles and Penta
- Roxanne Perez defeated Natalya and Becky Lynch to qualify for the women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
- Sheamus defeated Grayson Waller
- Rhea Ripley defeated Kairi Sane and Zoey Stark to qualify for the women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
- Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker ended in a no-contest due to interference from Seth Rollins
