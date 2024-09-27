Shawn Michaels Says Changes Coming For NXT On CW
Starting October 1st, WWE NXT will make its debut on the CW Network.
The show has a stacked lineup that includes a battle for the NXT Championship between Ethan Page and Trick Williams (with special guest referee CM Punk), a battle for the NXT Women's Championship between Roxanne Perez and Giulia, a street fight between Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz, and more.
Ahead of its big debut, NXT head honcho Shawn Michaels spoke to the Chicago Tribune, saying the premier show will be "one of the best", and that big changes are coming.
What you can expect is one of the best shows NXT has ever offered.
Certainly we want to make a big splash on the CW Network. We’ll have some big changes, but I think more of that will be from a look and physical standpoint.
Michael's continued.
We will still be what NXT is, which is bringing some of the most talented, young, diverse athletes in all of the nation, and developing them into the WWE superstars of tomorrow… The hunger, the passion that’s always been the core value of NXT is always going to be there. But certainly we’ll try to put on some pretty cool bells and whistles for the CW launch on October 1st.
Match Card(Announced) For WWE NXT's debut on CW Network
NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page (with special guest referee CM Punk)
NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia
Street Fight: Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz
Lola Vince & Jaida Parker vs. Two Members Of Fatal Influence
Miz TV with guests Oba Femi & Tony D’Angelo
Recommended
Shawn Michaels on Similarities Between Trick Williams and Scott Hall
Carmelo Hayes Reveals Andrade Feud Status, Advice From Shawn Michaels (Exclusive)
WWE Legends Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels Weigh In On Vince Vs. Mr. McMahon Debate