Shawn Spears Addresses His Critics After Winning The NXT North American Championship
It's been a long time coming, but Shawn Spears has finally won gold in WWE.
A year after his return to NXT, Spears defeated Tony D'Angelo in the main event of Tuesday night's episode to capture the NXT North American Championship.
The Don of NXT gave it everything he had, but Spears was ultimately able to take advantage of Tony's bad back to pick up the victory. Weeks worth of damage finally caught up to D'Angelo as the finish saw him crumble to the ground while attempting his spinebuster finisher. Spears immediately fell on top of him for the 3-count.
After the show came to a close, a fired up Spears addressed his critics in an NXT exclusive after interviewer Kelly Kincaid noted he took advantage of an injured man to claim victory.
“Really? You couldn’t let me have it, could you? Here I stand, the new North American Champion, and you can’t just give it to me. A year to the day since I returned, and you can’t just say, ‘Congratulations, you earned it.’ Exactly like everybody else over the course of 23 years, you can’t just give it to me, can you? Whether you like it or not, this happened. I am your new North American Champion. Love it. Learn to enjoy it.- Shawn Spears / WWE (h/t Fightful)
But a man is only as strong as the people behind him, and there is nothing more important on this planet than family. This symbolizes many things. It symbolizes that in a top star here in NXT. It means that I have ascended the ladder. What this also means is that everything I’ve been talking about, to Izzi Dame, to Niko Vance, to Brooks Jensen, is validated. It’s validated by this championship. It’s validated by me. Together, this is only the beginning.
Cassie Lee, formerly known as Peyton Royce in WWE, was spotted in the crowd last night. Lee and Spears have been married since 2019 and she was in attendance to support her husband.
