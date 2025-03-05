Wrestling On FanNation

Injury Update On Cora Jade After Her Match Was Stopped Tuesday Night On WWE NXT

Cora Jade's match with Jordynne Grace had to be called off Tuesday night on NXT, after she sustained a head injury.

Rick Ucchino

Cora Jade suffers injury on NXT
Cora Jade suffers injury on NXT / wwe.com

Cora Jade's match against Jorydnne Grace was stopped on Tuesday's night's episode of NXT.

The referee separated both competitors and threw his hands up to call for medical attention after Grace had pushed Jade into the corner.

The bout ended up being called off with Grace being declared the winner. Cora left the ringside area being accompanied by the doctor.

Many online, including the X account user above who posted the clip of her injury, were under the impression that Cora could not continue because of a knee issue. She appeared to tweak her knee earlier in the match, but Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting her knee was not the problem.

"Cora's match was stopped, and accounts on Twitter speculated that she aggravated a knee injury. However we're told it was a head injury, not a knee injury." Ross Sapp reported.

Jade herself would hop on social media Tuesday night to let everyone know that her knees are fine, relatively speaking. Good news to hear with her just a few months removed from an ACL tear that cost her most of 2024.

We at The Takedown on SI wish Cora Jade a speedy recovery.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Carmella Opens Up On Her Unexpected WWE Departure

Update On Why Jamie Hayter Is Off AEW TV

MJF Reveals How Much Money He Makes At AEW

Rey Fenix Reportedly Released From AEW; Likely Headed To WWE

Published |Modified
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE