Injury Update On Cora Jade After Her Match Was Stopped Tuesday Night On WWE NXT
Cora Jade's match against Jorydnne Grace was stopped on Tuesday's night's episode of NXT.
The referee separated both competitors and threw his hands up to call for medical attention after Grace had pushed Jade into the corner.
The bout ended up being called off with Grace being declared the winner. Cora left the ringside area being accompanied by the doctor.
Many online, including the X account user above who posted the clip of her injury, were under the impression that Cora could not continue because of a knee issue. She appeared to tweak her knee earlier in the match, but Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting her knee was not the problem.
"Cora's match was stopped, and accounts on Twitter speculated that she aggravated a knee injury. However we're told it was a head injury, not a knee injury." Ross Sapp reported.
Jade herself would hop on social media Tuesday night to let everyone know that her knees are fine, relatively speaking. Good news to hear with her just a few months removed from an ACL tear that cost her most of 2024.
We at The Takedown on SI wish Cora Jade a speedy recovery.
