Shayna Baszler’s First Post-WWE Match Revealed
Shayna Baszler is set to get back in the ring months after her WWE release.
Baszler was released by WWE back in May after an eight-year run with the company. A host of other superstars were also let go by WWE, including Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Cora Jade, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and more.
It was reported last month that Baszler had produced a match between Kelani Jordan and Lainey Reid on an episode of NXT, but that she had not returned to WWE as a full-time producer or agent. And now, she is set to return to in-ring action with her first match since her WWE release.
Prestige Wrestling announced on Tuesday that Baszler will go one-on-one with Masha Slamovich at its Roseland XII event at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon, on October 5.
Also currently advertised for the show are Danhausen, The Good Brothers, Judas Icarus, Trish Adora, and more.
Baszler and Slamovich previously competed against each other at Bloodsport in April 2024, with Baszler earning the win.
Slamovich most recently wrestled in a Triple Threat Match for the TNA Knockouts Championship at NXT Heatwave last Sunday, but it was Ash By Elegance being crowned the new champion after defeating Slamovich and Jacy Jayne.
Shayna Baszler’s WWE Run
Baszler was presented as a dominant force in the women’s division at various points in her WWE tenure.
After getting to the finals of the Mae Young Classic in August 2017, she would go on to win the NXT Women’s Championship eight months later at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans.
Baszler finished as a two-time NXT Women’s Champion, and another career accomplishment was winning the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match in 2020. She had several memorable feuds on the WWE main roster, which included matches against Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and more.
She also formed a team with Nia Jax, with the duo winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships twice. Baszler won the titles with Ronda Rousey as well.
Baszler and Rousey faced each other in a MMA Rules Match at SummerSlam 2023, which was Rousey’s last match in WWE.
