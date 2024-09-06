Shayna Baszler Signs New WWE Contract
One of the toughest women in WWE isn't going anywhere.
A source has confirmed to The Takedown that former two-time WWE Women's Champion and former NXT Women's Champion has signed a new contract with the organization. Fightful Select first reported the signing, which is a multi-year deal. The site also reports Baszler's contract was set to expire at the end of the year.
Currently, "The Queen of Spades" is involved in a storyline with Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark as part of the Pure Fusion Collective on WWE Monday Night Raw.
Before signing with WWE, the 44-year-old was an MMA pioneer, competing for Elite XC, Strikeforce and eventually the UFC, going 0-2. Then in 2017, Baszler made the transition from the world of mixed martial arts to the world of WWE. Upon signing, Baszler was designated to the NXT brand.
It didn't take Baszler long to make an impact as in April 2018, Baszler beat Ember Moon by technical submission to win her first NXT Women's title. But the reign ended after 133, when she lost the belt to Kairi Sane at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. She wasn't without the gold for long when ar Evolution that October, Baszler regained it from Sane.
Then Baszler went on a memorable run, holding the NXT Women's championship for 416 before losing the strap on the December 18, 2019, episode of NXT to Rhea Ripley.
With nothing else to accomplish in the black and gold brand, Baszler made her main roster debut in February 2020 by attacking Becky Lynch on an edition of Raw. She faced Lynch at WrestleMania 36 but came up short.
Gold didn't elude Baszler for long as she partnered with Nia Jax to defeat Bayley and Sasha Banks to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team titles at Payback 2020. After losing the belts to Asuka and Charlotte Flair at TLC 2020, the duo quickly got them back at the 2021 Royal Rumble.
Then Baszler got her biggest push to date when she paired up her real life best friend, fellow UFC star Ronda Rousey. On the May 29, 2023 episode of Raw, Baszler and Rousey won a fatal four-way tag team match to capture the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team belts. On a June 23 episode of WWE SmackDown, Baszler and Rousey defeated Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to win the NXT Women's Tag Team titles.
The partnership didn't last long as eight days later at Money in the Bank, Baszler turned on Rousey to setup a one-on-one match at SummerSlam in an MMA rules matchup. Baszler ended up choking Rousey out to win by technical submission.
Now, Baszler has a chance to create more memories with the new deal.