Sheamus Drawing Interest Following WWE Departure as Push Within AEW Continues

S. Farrelly, formerly known as Sheamus in WWE, is officially a free agent and, to the shock of no one, is garnering interest from multiple promotions.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that TNA Wrestling is one of the promotions showing interest in the multi-time WWE Champion, but many wrestling fans are waiting to see if something is going to materialize with top WWE rival All Elite Wrestling.

AEW President Tony Khan has already scooped up a few big names that departed WWE earlier this year, including The New Level's Kofi and Austin Creed, and the Motor City Machine Guns. While he's yet to debut on television, it's also been reported that former United States Champion Ilja Dragunov is AEW bound.

Will Tony Khan listen to members of his locker room and sign Sheamus?

Feb 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Sheamus and Chad Gable during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's now being said that several members of the AEW locker room are pushing for Khan to go out and add the Celtic Warrior to the roster as well.

"Fightful Select has confirmed that some big, veteran names have pushed within AEW for [Sheamus] to be signed. Specifically, we're told a number of wrestlers who worked with him in the past were hoping it would happen," Sean Ross Sapp wrote in his report Tuesday night ahead of Grand Slam France.

Ross Sapp has not heard of any significant conversations taking place between Farrelly and AEW, as of this writing, as Tony Khan has reportedly been adamant about not speaking with upcoming free agents until he's certain that they are contractually eligible to sign on a deal with his company.

Farrelly, whom you can see has kept himself in spectacular shape, may be approaching his 49th birthday, but he has shown no signs of slowing down from a performance standpoint when healthy.

He last competed in a six-man tag team match on the November 17, 2025 edition of WWE Raw inside New York's Madison Square Garden. The Celtic Warrior teamed up with Rey Mysterio and John Cena to defeat The Judgment Day, in what turned out to be both Sheamus and Cena's final match on WWE's flagship program.

Sheamus was in contention to be John Cena's final opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event last December, but he had to withdraw from The Last Time is Now Tournament due to a shoulder injury. He would undergo surgery to repair the damage just before New Year's Eve, and spent much of the early part of this year rehabbing.

He was approached earlier this year by representatives of WWE's parent company, TKO, about a reduced restructured contract, but rejected their offer.

Farrelly was then required to sit out a 90-day waiting period before his prior agreement with WWE would come to a close, and that officially happened when the calendar flipped to October last Wednesday.

We'll keep you up to date on Farrelly's free agent status and potential future with AEW, just as soon as more information becomes available.