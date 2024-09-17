WWE Legend Mick Foley Shares His Thoughts On Vince McMahon Allegations
WWE Hall of Famer Mickey Foley was at Comic-Con in Belfast, Northern Ireland this week where he appeared alongside Rikishi for a Q&A panel.
During the panel, both were asked about their relationships and thoughts on Vince McMahon amidst his legal troubles, with Foley stating he was going to "hold off judgment" until he learns "more about what may have gone down".
Full response below:
I genuinely liked him. I mean, my relationship was never the same with him after I left WWE and went to TNA for three years. But to this day, I’m still trying to find an address to write to him, just to thank him, you know? For taking a chance on me. I think all of us are a combination of good traits and bad traits and you hope your good traits outweigh your bad traits and it seems, perhaps, that Vince got it backwards there for a little while. But I’ve been there when he’s done good things. I’ve seen him do good things.
When I was writing books, I wanted to essentially do something like a chicken soup for the wrestling fans’ souls about some of these real heartwarming moments and he was like, ‘Umm, Mick, I’m afraid that would come across as self-serving.’ So, he was someone that did the right thing for the right reasons a lot of the time. I feel really bad that someone I care about got into something that seems pretty unsavory.
I’m gonna hold off judgment until I see the… but I think one thing that’s fortunate is whatever he did or did not do, I don’t think many of us are allowing that to mess with our memories. He was instrumental in creating some of those memories. So, I’m choosing to appreciate him until I learn more about what may have gone down.
You can watch the full discussion in the video below.
