Sheamus Says 'Circumstances' Contributed to WWE Departure

Sheamus says he has no regrets about the nearly two decades he spent in WWE and appears to be at peace with his upcoming free agency.

The Celtic Warrior and WWE were unable to come to terms on a restructured contract extension this summer, and he is set to depart the company later this fall. He's now had the opportunity to speak about

During a brief conversation with the host of the Adam's Apple YouTube channel, Sheamus was asked about what he plans to do once he's officially no longer with WWE. As one would expect, he did not reveal anything when it comes to his potential next career move.

Sheamus says "circumstances" contributed to his WWE departure

Sheamus | Netflix

“I’m just enjoying my time off. I’m having a good time. I’m bringing the missus over to Paris and going back to Dublin to see the family. I’m enjoying my workouts. I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life. I’m just in a really good place. It’s been awesome,” Sheamus said.

The multi-time WWE Champion is expected to garner heavy interest on the open market, with certain members of the AEW roster reportedly keen on the idea of him becoming All Elite.

Sheamus won't be able to sign with another promotion until October, according to Fightful Select, and he won't be able to say much about his WWE contract situation until then either.

“Some circumstances came up. I can’t really talk about it, obviously," Sheamus told Adam's Apple. "But 19 years is a long time and a good crack. I left Ireland in 07, so I haven’t really had the luxury to go home, see my family and see my friends. The last couple of weeks now, I’ve had a chance to kind of restructure that, get back and catch up on birthdays and missed opportunities."

While there are some members of the AEW locker room who are expected to lobby for Sheamus, who is now going by S. Farrelly on social media, to join the company, others are reportedly worried about another industry veteran being added to an already stacked roster.

Nearly a dozen recently released talents saw their time with WWE officially come to an end last week, and AEW President Tony Khan said during his AEW Redemption media call that he's always keeping an eye on the free agent market.

The Motor City Machine Guns are seen by many as a natural fit for All Elite Wrestling, and it's reportedly a "foregone conclusion" that Kofi and Austin Creed (The New Day) are heading for AEW once their deals with WWE have expired. That is expected to happen some time in August.