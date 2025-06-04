Sheamus Says R-Truth Will Be Back In WWE At Some Point
Sheamus is the bully hunter on WWE Raw, but had some kind words for R-Truth and Carlito ahead of their departures from WWE.
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Sheamus talked about those releases and said that Truth would be back in WWE at some point in the future.
“It’s not the end, so many people have left and come back, sometimes it’s a bit of a break and there’s no way Truth’s not gonna come back at some stage, I’m sure you’ll see him again. He’s definitely a pillar, same with Carlito, he was gone for a while, came back, it’s not the end. If you truly wanna find your way back, you’ll find your way back.”- Sheamus (Pat McAfee Show)
Over the weekend, R-Truth was notified that his contract with WWE would not be renewed once it expired. Carlito was faced with the same situation. Both were recent fixtures of WWE television with Carlito involved weekly in Judgment Day segments on WWE Raw and R-Truth battling John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event.
The R-Truth news reportedly hit the locker room hard as he was a beloved person and talent behind the scenes in WWE. On this week's episode of Raw, the audience chanted "we want Truth" multiple times throughout the show.
Sheamus is currently embroiled in a feud with the returning Rusev. He has defended Akira Tozawa and Alpha Academy from Rusev attacks, but a match between the two men has not been made official at this point.
