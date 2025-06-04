What We Know About Mariah May's WWE Deal And Possible Name Change
Former AEW Women's Champion Mariah May arrived in WWE Tuesday night, in a deal that's been planned for a while but had to come together very quickly.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that the 26-year-old has agreed to a multi-year contract with WWE. May was removed from the AEW roster page late last month, but her deal with All Elite Wrestling did not actually expire until the calendar flipped to June.
While WWE could not officially bring Mariah on board until this week, Ross Sapp says the company has been making a number of moves to prepare for her arrival in NXT.
"WWE has been moving talent around in anticipation of the move, with a number of NXT talent moving up to the main roster. The specifics of the debut were kept very quiet as to not leak. At least on WWE's behalf, sources claimed that a very tight circle knew 'officially' that May was on board ahead of time, but the plan for a while has been for her on NXT."
Ross Sapp also noted that the NXT talent involved in Tuesday night's segment we're told of May's involvement just moments before going on air.
The question still remains as to whether Mariah May will continue to be called Mariah May in WWE. She was simply referred to as The Glamour during her debut. TC of WrestleVotes says a new name is under discussion, despite there apparently being no conflict with keeping Mariah May.
"We've not heard if they're changing it," Sean Ross Sapp said in his report. "She's able to use the Mariah May name if both sides chose to, as she has for years. This is a different situation, but when Ricky Starks debuted, WWE was insistent that there could be issues with the name, even though he'd even technically used it on WWE TV before."
We'll provide more information on the new, or possibly old, identity of Mariah May as it becomes available.
