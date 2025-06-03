Major Update On WWE WrestleMania 42 In Las Vegas
After several weeks of speculation, WrestleMania 42's location appears to be all but a certainty at this juncture.
WWE had previously announced earlier this year that the event would take place in New Orleans at the Superdome. However, the company suddenly pulled the show last month, announcing next year's Money in the Bank would take place in NOLA instead. While speculation mounted as to where WrestleMania would be relocated to, one city emerged almost immediately: Las Vegas.
Reports indicated WWE was targeting Vegas to hold WrestleMania for the second year in a row, as it hosted WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium. Now, the move seems inevitable.
Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer reported Tuesday that WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas is "very close to being a done deal." He noted there were some logistical hurdles that still needed to be cleared in order to bring the event back to Sin City, and many of those were cleared earlier Tuesday.
He also noted that the city is "making a lot of concessions" in order to bring the event to the area once again.
The Wrestling Observer also acknowledged some of logistical problems WWE would face included booked convention space in the area, alongside a concert planned for Allegiant Stadium that could get in the way of stage setup for WWE.
WrestleMania 41 generated the largest gate in WWE history across its two-night run in April.
