CM Punk Acknowledges R-Truth Chants After WWE Raw Goes Off Air
Members of the WWE Universe in Tulsa, Oklahoma let their voices be heard Monday night.
"We want Truth" chants were heard throughout the BOK Center before, during and after the Money in the Bank go-home edition of Raw went off the air.
This was the first episode of WWE programming since R-Truth announced his departure from the company, and the social media outrage spilled into real life. Fans delivered a clear message to parent company TKO Group that they do not approve of the decision to let Truth's contract expire after 17 years of loyal entertainment.
It wasn't until Raw came to a close that the chants were acknowledged by CM Punk, fittingly enough.
As you can see in the clip from X user OnlyJusTre above, the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' took a moment to joke with the crowd before requesting Jey Uso's music be played to send them home happy.
MORE: Triple H Receives Heavy Backlash After R-Truth Announces WWE Departure
"How dare you chant for somebody who's not here," Punk quipped. A nod to all those folks who chanted his own name during his 10-year absence from WWE.
There were little tributes to both R-Truth and Carlito in Oklahoma Monday night. Rhea Ripley was seen at the venue wearing one of Truth's shirts, while Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio was rocking some Carlito merch to honor his now former Judgment Day cohort.
