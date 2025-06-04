Alleged Liv Morgan Stalker Reportedly Arrested Outside Of WWE Performance Center Tuesday Night
Detailed circumstances surrounding the incident are currently unknown, but a suspect is reportedly in police custody after being arrested Tuesday night outside of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
NXT reporter NaJee was the first to post on social media that a 'stalker' was apprehended by police outside of the PC, with multiple bags worth of evidence apparently gathered at the scene.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was later able to corroborate NaJee's report and added that the suspect in question was a known stalker of current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and Monday Night Raw Superstar Liv Morgan.
WWE officials were alerted to what was going on Tuesday night and called the police, according to Ross Sapp.
There's been no confirmation or report of an arrest from the Orlando Police Department or the Orange County Sheriff's Department. Liv Morgan was also not on Tuesday's episode of NXT, but it's unclear if she was at the taping Tuesday night for other reasons.
The Takedown on SI is working to find out more information regarding the incident that unfolded outside of the WWE Performance Center. We'll provide an update on the situation as soon as we are able.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW Fyter Fest Preview [6/4/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Mariah May Makes WWE Debut On Tonight's NXT
Major Update On WWE WrestleMania 42 In Las Vegas
Chad Gable Clears Air On El Grande Americano Boot Controversy On WWE Raw