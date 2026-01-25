Shinsuke Nakamura May Have Spoiled AJ Styles' WWE Retirement
One of the most phenomenal professional wrestling careers in modern history may be entering its final week.
AJ Styles will face Gunther on Saturday, January 31 at the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. If he loses, he'll be forced to retire and become the third WWE Hall of Famer or future WWE Hall of Famer to fall victim to the newly proclaimed 'Career Killer.'
With the opportunity to wrestle his longtime rival one final time dwindling, Shinsuke Nakamura challenged Styles to a match at Saturday Night's Main Event in Montreal. The Phenomenal One would score the victory with a Styles Clash, and afterward, the King of Strong Style took to social media to reflect on what surely was a memorable night.
Will AJ Styles retire at the Royal Rumble?
The since-deleted post on his Instagram, however, did seem to confirm the outcome of Styles' match against Gunther this weekend.
"During last year’s Australia tour, at a house show in Melbourne, AJ gave a speech after the match. Listening to it, it was clear he was thanking the fans. But somehow, it also felt like he was hinting that retirement might not be that far away.
Nakamura continued.
The tour continued to Japan, and before the shows there, I asked him something... 'When are you going to retire?' He answered, 'The Royal Rumble. I’ve already decided.' Whether I actually said it out loud or just thought it for a split second, I’m not sure. But I remember it clearly, 'Before you retire, I want to wrestle you one more time.' AJ nodded."Shinsuke Nakamura on Instagram
This year's Royal Rumble will mark 10 years in WWE for Styles. He made it known last year that 2026 would be his final year in professional wrestling, but most fans would likely say they had hopes that this run would last at least until WrestleMania 42 in April.
It is entirely possible that Styles changed his mind between when he spoke with Nakamura and now, so take this new information with a grain of salt.
AJ Styles has been announced for Monday night's episode of WWE Raw in Toronto, where he'll address Gunther and the WWE Universe, potentially for the final time on the company's flagship show.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AJ Styles, World Tag Team Title Contenders Announced For Jan. 26 WWE Raw
Sami Zayn Becomes #1 Contender, Advances To Face Drew McIntyre at WWE Royal Rumble
WWE 2K26 'Monday Night Wars' Edition Revealed On Saturday Night's Main Event
Roman Reigns Declares For WWE Royal Rumble, Updated List Of 2026 Participants
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com