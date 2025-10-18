Shinsuke Nakamura Talks About His Inevitable Retirement From WWE
The professional world is facing the impending retirements of several major stars. John Cena and AJ Styles both have confirmed they aren't going to be around in WWE much longer, and Samoa Joe revealed that once his AEW contract is done, he is hanging up his boots.
Fans may soon be able to add another name to that list. WWE performed in Japan for a short tour and featured many of their top stars, such as CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, AJ Styles, and more. One name that had a standout performance was Shinsuke Nakamura, who had a touching moment with AJ Styles in the ring, due to it being the former WWE Champion's final time wrestling in Japan.
Nakamura would take to social media after the event to show his appreciation for Japan, saying how special it is for other wrestlers and himself to perform there.
"What a special place Japan is. especially for those of us who wrestle. As AJ said, it’s a place worthy of giving everything you’ve got. Of course, that’s true anywhere in the world… but there’s something sacred here. I don’t know if it’s because I’m Japanese, but I believe the wrestlers and fans who shared this space all felt the same. Maybe."- Shinsuke Nakamura
He further went on to tease that his own retirement might not be that far away.
"He did too — John Cena, AJ — they’ve all chosen to step away from the ring. It reminds me that my own time might not be far off. But I still have things I must do. I’m still struggling, still fighting, not knowing what tomorrow will bring. All I can do is live this day with everything I have. Thank you. If only… one more time…"- Shinsuke Nakamura
From his post, it seems he still has things he wants to achieve before putting a stop to his in-ring career, so fans will have to wait and see what is to come.
One Last Match With Hiroshi Tanahashi
While not a WWE wrestler, another name retiring here shortly is a former colleague of Nakamura's and long-time rival, Hiroshi Tanahashi from New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
During the tour in Japan, Nakamura ended his performance by using Tanahashi's catchphrase "Aishtemasu" which translates to I love you. This prompted Tanahashi to comment, stating, “Huh? I thought I heard something…”
Fans have been wondering who Tanahashi's final opponent will be at Wrestle Kingdom 20, with many hoping to see some former rivals such as Nakamura or maybe AJ Styles pop up for one last match.
