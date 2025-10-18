All By Design: Tony Khan Chats About Major First Time Match-Up At AEW WrestleDream [Exclusive]
Over the last six years, AEW President Tony Khan has proven to be a 'long gamer' when it comes to booking big time moments.
He is someone who is going to wait until (what he believes to be) the absolute right time to pull the trigger on a major creative decision. Whether that's having Hangman Adam Page finally end Jon Moxley's reign of terror as the AEW World Champion, or handing Mercedes Moné her first loss in All Elite Wrestling.
That philosophy was not altered when it comes to tonight's AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view, which features a stacked nine-match main show card. Among them, a first ever one-on-one battle for the AEW Women's World Championship between Kris Statlander and 'Timeless' Toni Storm.
Despite both of them calling AEW home for the past three years, Stat Daddy and Toni have never faced each other in singles competition before. Something that was completely done by design.
"As the matchmaker, I’ve always wanted to save this match for a grand stage and tonight’s AEW WrestleDream is that huge platform. It’s a massive opportunity for both women," Tony Khan told The Takedown on SI.
Statlander pinned Storm during a four way match at AEW All Out to capture the world title for the first time in her career. Those shocking three seconds kick-started a wildly entertaining and unique rivalry between two of the most beloved women in All Elite Wrestling.
Tony Khan expects tonight's match to deliver on some fairly lofty expectations, because he believes Statlander and Storm really bring out the best in one another.
"There isn’t a typical villain in this rivalry. This is a sport where the fans have so much respect for both of them as wrestlers, and Kris Statlander and Toni Storm respect each other as competitors. They have chemistry in the ring, but also on the microphone and outside of wrestling as good friends. I think that this is a fantastic match-up."
Since signing with All Elite Wrestling in the spring of 2022, Toni Storm has transformed herself into arguably the best character in all of professional wrestling and has backed up her unconventional on-screen behavior with the same grappling prowess that put her on the radar of wrestling fans prior to her arrival in AEW.
“Toni Storm is a brilliant mind and such a charismatic and creative person that’s always looking to make headlines and capture attention," Khan said. "I love to brainstorm with Toni, and it’s a great collaboration to work with her and share in her madness."
MORE: AEW WrestleDream 2025: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
There's certainly an undeniable sexual energy to Storm's character work, which she's channeled into the hearts of AEW fans across the globe. One mildly inappropriate innuendo at a time.
It's crazy to think that the version of 'Timeless' Toni Storm we see each week on TBS and TNT, could be even more off the rails if it wasn't for Tony Khan.
The four-time AEW Women's Champion has claimed to have disgusted her boss with some of her suggestions in the past, but it's his job to listen and make a determination on whether something is suitable for television.
"We both bounce a lot of the ideas off of each other. We both have good ideas. Everything is in her unique voice, and I’d like to think that backstage I can be the voice of reason that can keep the incredible work that she does in AEW, not only critically revered, but also commercially viable."
Who will be the AEW Women's World Champion after WrestleDream?
Toni Storm has been on top of the AEW Women's Division for the better part of three years, but now Kris Statlander is finally getting her opportunity to take center stage.
Tony Khan has long considered Stat Daddy to be top wrestler, ever since she arrived in All Elite Wrestling back in 2019. Not only has she battled through two major knee injuries over the years, but she's emerged as an even stronger competitor both times.
"I’ve known for a long time that Kris Statlander was capable of being a tremendous World Champion in AEW. She’s stepped up her game in every possible way over the past year," Khan said. "This year, Kris has proven that she’s undeniable, and I felt that she’s proved that she belongs in the top position time after time in AEW due to her hard work. I’m so excited for this match."
AEW WrestleDream goes live tonight at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on pay-per-view, available through HBO Max, Prime Video and other providers. The Saturday Tailgate Brawl will start things off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. CT) on TNT and HBO Max.
