Shotzi Talks Being Pulled From WWE Royal Rumble Last Minute For Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss made her return to WWE this past February during the annual Women's Royal Rumble Match, receiving one of the largest ovations from the crowd in Indianapolis that weekend.
It was the first time that the five-time Women's Champion had appeared on WWE programming in two years, and it's something that came together quickly.
Bliss reportedly signed a new contract with WWE just hours before she entered the women's rumble from the No. 21 position. A spot that reportedly belonged to Shotzi prior to Alexa's new deal getting across the finish line.
The now former WWE Superstar joined Daria Berenato, fka Sonya Deville, on the latest episode of her Daria & Toni Unwrapped Podcast. Shotzi said the Royal Rumble was a crazy weekend for her, as she was flown in for the event last minute.
"[WWE Producers] didn't relay anything to me until the day before. It was like 3 p.m. the day before Rumble and they were like, 'Can you get on a flight in a couple of hours?' I'm like, 'Oh my God, I'm not ready for this.' I packed my bags. I don't even know what I put in the bags. Got to the airport in an hour and it led to nothing."
The confusion of that weekend most likely centered around Bliss' uncertain status for the show. Just days before she made her shock return, reports had surfaced that Alexa and WWE had reached an impasse in contract negotiations. Things obviously got worked out at the last possible second to get Alexa in the Royal Rumble, but her appearance came at Shotzi's expense.
"Honestly, if you're going to take me out for anyone, at least make it be the biggest pop for the night," Shotzi said to Daria and Toni. "I have to say, Alexa had no idea someone was getting replaced. She had no idea any of that was going on. She felt so bad and she came up to me after and was like, 'Oh my God, I'm so sorry. I didn't even realize they were taking someone out to get me in.'"
After Royal Rumble weekend came to a close, Shotzi made a few more appearances in WWE Speed matches and NXT house shows before being informed that her contract was not being renewed.
