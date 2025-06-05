Latest Report On Karrion Kross' WWE Future Amid Contract Uncertainty
The clock is ticking down to Karrion Kross hitting free agency, and WWE has so far shown no urgency in getting a deal done with the popular Raw Superstar.
That's the word Wednesday from Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp. Kross' current contract is set to expire later this summer and negotiations on an extension have apparently yet to get underway.
"At the start of June, Fightful inquired with sources close to the situation, and close to Kross, about an update. Based on what we've heard, WWE has not yet approached Kross about a contract extension or renewal, and we haven't heard if they've indicated interest in doing so," Ross Sapp reported.
Despite growing interest from the WWE Universe in seeing him take on a larger role, due in large part to his own brilliant social media work, Kross has yet to be featured prominently on television thus far in 2025.
There was hope amongst his fans that Karrion might get a shot at competing in this year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, but he was passed over for all three Red Brand qualifying matches. Twice by Chad Gable, who failed to earn his way in as himself and then came out victorious dressed as El Grande Americano.
Kross has been utilized more in a backstage role lately, as he has continuously crossed paths with Sami Zayn, AJ Styles and others.
When it comes to his in-ring work, the former NXT Champion has racked up back-to-back wins during Main Event tapings but he has just two televised matches since last December. None of which have happened since before WrestleMania 41.
Ross Sapp says that Kross still has a few months left on his contract, best guess anyway, and noted that the company has not shied away lately from letting talent work right up until a decision has been made on their WWE future. As was the case recently with both R-Truth and Carlito.
We'll provide another update on Karrion Kross' WWE contract situation as soon as one is available.
