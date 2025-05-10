Signs The Wyatt Sicks Could Be Working Their Way Back To WWE Programming
Alexa Bliss finally made her return to WWE this past Friday night on SmackDown, and it's entirely possible that the Wyatt Sicks will not be far behind.
The five-time Women's Champion was introduced as a surprise tag team partner for Zelina Vega and went on to pick up the win over Chelsea Green and Piper Niven when she delivered a Sister Abigail to the former Women's United States Champion. It was Alexa's first appearance on television since she competed inside the Women's Elimination Chamber back in March.
Bliss reportedly signed a major contract extension with WWE earlier this year, which made it fairly surprising that she was taken off television so quickly after her shock return at the Royal Rumble.
It was widely expected that Alexa would be factored into creative plans for WrestleMania, but an injury to Uncle Howdy was the reported reason for why she and the rest of the Wyatt Sicks missed out on the 'Showcase of the Immortals' this year.
Given Alexa's connection to the lore of the Wyatt Family, it's long been the expectation that she would be factored into their story arc at some point down the line. Her return on Friday may have been the first major domino to fall when it comes to mixing the Wyatts back into the creative fold on SmackDown.
Bo Dallas, the man behind the Uncle Howdy mask, was reportedly medically cleared a while back. Other group members have been dropping teases on social media as of late, and some have even been getting back to work in the ring.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider has reported that the big man Erick Rowan was spotted this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. No word on any of the other members, but it could be a sign that he at least is preparing to get back into the ring sooner rather than later.
PWInsider also reported last month that not only will Alexa Bliss be involved with the Wyatts, she's set to become the group's leader. If that proves to be true, the big question coming out of SmackDown is where does Charlotte Flair fit into all of this?
Bliss met the Queen backstage Friday night in Dayton and said they needed to have a chat. An interesting development for sure. Stay tuned.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Rumors: Major Championship Match Reportedly Set For Upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event
Major Update On Joe Hendry's WWE And TNA Future (Exclusive Detail)
Rumored Creative Direction For WWE Crown Jewel Perth And Survivor Series
Mercedes Mone Loses NJPW Strong Women's Championship At NJPW Resurgence 2025