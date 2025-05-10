Rumored Creative Direction For WWE Crown Jewel Perth And Survivor Series
Major matches for WWE's Australian Adventure in October are already in the works, along with the main event matches for Survivor Series in San Diego.
WWE are taking over Perth this October, with episodes of SmackDown and Raw coming live from the Australian city. In addition to that, Crown Jewel, the Premium Live Event that customarily emanates from Saudi Arabia, will also take place in Perth on Saturday, October 11.
Last year's Crown Jewel saw a new tradition established with the Crown Jewel Titles competed over by the respective men and women's world champions. Then Women's World Champion Liv Morgan overcame WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax while WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeated World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.
In keeping with the new tradition, despite Crown Jewel not taking place in Saudi Arabia this year, Dave Meltzer has confirmed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the new titles will once again be up for grabs at the show.
A little over a month later, Survivor Series will take place on Saturday November 29 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Originally, when the show was announced, the usual War Games matches were not advertised, leading a lot of fans to believe they may not be taking part at the November Premium Live Event.
However, Meltzer also reports that the men's and women's War Games bouts will indeed be taking place in California, this Fall. No names are currently attached or rumoured to any of the matches, however.
As for future Crown Jewels, the event is expected to return to Saudi Arabia from 2026.
