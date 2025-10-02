Singer Of Bray Wyatt's Original Theme Song Reveals How It Was Picked
Bray Wyatt had a few different entrance theme songs during his WWE career, with each one representing a different era of the character of Bray Wyatt.
Wyatt worked with Code Orange to create both the theme he used while wrestling as The Fiend, "Let Me In," and his final theme song, "Shatter." While both Code Orange themes are great, many fans still rate his original "Live in Fear" track as his best entrance.
The creator of that song, Mark Crozer, appeared on the Ropes N Riffs podcast and spoke about how the WWE and Bray Wyatt found his song "Broken Out In Love" and picked it for Wyatt's entrance theme.
"So I had just discovered this new music library based in New York that was looking for music. It was just one of the songs that I submitted to them, and they said, 'Yeah, we’ll take that.' So it was in that music library for quite a while, just kind of doing nothing."- Mark Crozer, Ropes N Riffs
Crozer continues on to say.
"From my understanding, Bray Wyatt was looking for a piece of music and he was very active in picking it himself. He came across this tune in the library and was like, ‘That’s the one I want to use.’ The rest is history,”- Mark Crozer, Ropes N Riffs
He also reveals something that some fans might not know, but Crozer is British and even wrote the song while still living in the UK, despite the Southern Rock sort of sound the song has.
Mark Crozer would have a WrestleMania moment when he and his band came out to perform the song live at WrestleMania 30 before Wyatt's match against John Cena.
Most Iconic WWE Entrance Theme
The WWE, and professional wrestling as a whole, has had some incredible entrance themes throughout the years. Many fans might immediately think of something like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's iconic theme, or maybe Randy Orton's "Voices," the list goes on and on.
Although it may be somewhat outdated today, WWE itself published a list featuring the 50 greatest WWE entrance themes ever. It was a mixed bag of songs like Drew McIntyre's "Broken Dreams" at 46 and CM Punk's "Cult of Personality" at 37.
The themes sitting at the top three however are tracks that plenty of fans might have as their most iconic, those being The Undertaker, Steve Austin, and Edge, respectively. If this list was redone today, it wouldn't be a surprise to have more modern stars like Bray Wyatt, Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, and more pop up on this list.
