TNA President Carlos Silva Provides Major Update On Media Rights Deal Status
TNA Wrestling is actively in search of a new home for its media rights, and there appears to be some movement in recent days.
Silva, who took over the company earlier this year, has been charged with attempting to find a new home for TNA television, as the company has been able to benefit from getting exposure on WWE programming through its collaboration with WWE NXT.
The two sides will face one another at NXT vs. TNA Showdown next Tuesday, marking the first formal battle between them.
There could be more major announcements on the way, though.
Speaking with TVInsider's Scott Fishman, Silva said there is a specific partner that TNA is currently engaging with regarding bringing its programming to a new home.
"We’re now in active negotiations with a partner, and we’re going to work through that. I can’t really put a timeline on how long that will take," Silva said. "The good news is the process has started. We’re no longer just talking to a bunch of people to sort of gauge interest. Now we have an interested partner and working through potentially a deal for 2026."
The Future of TNA Television
While TNA's properties have fallen off significantly over the last decade from its their previous heights, Impact and its premium events still garner considerable coverage in the pro wrestling space.
Silva told The Takedown on SI earlier this summer that evaluations with Creative Artists Agency estimated the media rights to be worth between $7 million and $10 million annually. The Takedown on SI also learned that many options were on the table, with multiple sources indicating that there was openness from involved parties to even moving programming to Wednesday, opposite AEW, on a WWE-friendly network.
It is not quite clear which network or property Silva is referring to in his statement, though. Silva told The Takedown on SI this summer that this month's Bound For Glory pay-per-view was an ideal timeline for movement, and that appears to be the case.
"It’s going to happen as soon as it can happen," Silva told Fishman. "We were working on it as recently as yesterday, exchanging papers and trying to figure it out. We’re excited about it and keep pushing it forward to get this over the finish line. It’s done when it’s over the finish line."
The NXT vs. TNA Showdown special event will notably feature The Hardys making their second WWE return this year, squaring off with DarkState with both the TNA World Tag Team Championship and NXT Tag Team Championship on the line.
