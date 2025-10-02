Wrestling On FanNation

Andrade El Idolo Returns to AEW During Sixth Anniversary Dynamite

Andrade returned to AEW Wednesday night and he targeted one of AEW's biggest stars.

Aidan Chacon

Andrade
Andrade / IMAGO / Newscom World

That didn't take long at all. Andrade El Idolo is back in AEW.

All Elite Wrestling celebrated the company's sixth anniversary Wednesday night and the show kicked off with a six-man tag team match that featured The Young Bucks and Josh Alexander taking on Kenny Omega and the AEW World Tag Team Champions Brody King and Bandido.

Omega would pick up the victory for his team after hitting the One Winged Angel on the Walking Weapon. After the match, Kenny got on the mic to say thank you to all AEW fans all around the world.

Kenny Omega
Kenny Omega at AEW Dynasty / Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Andrade decided to use this touching moment between Omega and the crowd to make an impact. The former WWE NXT and United States champion appeared in the ring after the lights were cut off wearing a black mask. He immediately revealed himself when the lights were turned on and attacked Omega.

Andrade spent time with AEW for about two years from 2021 to 2023. When Andrade first signed to AEW in the summer of 2021, he aligned himself with former WWE Smackdown general manager Vickie Guerrero. Andrade wrestled his last match for AEW in December 2023 against Miro in a losing effort.

According to Fightful Select, Andrade will be a full-time wrestler with AEW. He was released from WWE this past summer and did not have a no-compete clause. This meant he could've appeared anywhere in the pro wrestling world the moment he was released from WWE but opted not to.

Andrade aligned with Don Callis

Don Callis watched the Young Bucks and Josh Alexander lose to his former client from the commentary table. Callis had an ace up his leave from the moment the six-man tag match began.

After Andrade struck an oblivious Omega inside the ring, Callis entered the ring to make sure he shook Andrade's hand in front of the entire AEW universe. Andrade went through a revolving door of managers during his first stint in AEW that included Vickie Guerrero, Jose the assistant, Chavo Guerrero, and CJ. He hopes to have a bit more direction with one of AEW's top managers.

Andrade signed back with WWE in January 2024 and endured another creatively lackluster run with WWE. He was released from his contract just last month, due to disciplinary reasons according to our Jon Alba. He did not have a non-compete upon his departure.

Andrade became the first pro wrestler in history to sign with AEW, depart AEW for WWE, and then make another return to AEW.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More!

Ric Flair Reveals His Hope For John Cena's Retirement From WWE

Update On Jade Cargill After Being Busted Open On WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Natalya Reveals Who Her Favorite WWE Opponent Of All-Time Is

Published
Aidan Chacon
AIDAN CHACON

Aidan has been a contributor to The Takedown since July of 2025. He also currently writes for the Miami Heat & Orlando Magic on SIl. Before joining On SI, he reported for Caplin News and created content individually. He has a bachelor’s degree in Digital Media & Communications at FIU’s School of Journalism. Aidan has spent years producing pro wrestling content on social media and writing about pro sports. He’s a lifelong enthusiast of the business and continues to cover the global wrestling world with an unbiased, but passionate approach. His favorite pro wrestling memory is watching Triple H vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania 28, and legend has it he is still chanting "move the palm trees" to this day.

Home/AEW