Hangman Page Slams ICE Commercials Being Aired During AEW Dynamite
Hangman Adam Page is not happy at all with ICE recruitment commercials airing during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.
The AEW Champion took to social media to voice his displeasure at Immigration and Customs Enforcement attempting to bring on board new recruits in Donald Trump's war on immigration that has caused uproar among many Americans during Trump's second term as president.
Hangman Page Encourages Fans to Voice Their Displeasure at TV Networks
Page took to his Bluesky account and passionately implored fans to send their complaints to both HBO and TBS.
Page wrote, "f*** ICE airing commercials during Dynamite, let em know" before sharing links to both HBO Max and TBS' feedback departments, encouraging AEW fans to voice their displeasure at the situation.
The same commercials have also been airing during WWE programming recently.
The AEW Champion is not the first member of the All Elite roster to display their disgust at ICE and the methods they have employed to target immigrants in the United States. Brody King wore an 'Abolish ICE' t-shirt during AEW Grand Slam Mexico, back in August.
Whether Page's actions on social media will force HBO or TBS' hand in not running the commercials remains to be seen, but their continued presence could potentially increase the anti-ICE sentiment on AEW programming, with King and now Page both expressing their disdain for the government forces, which have been deployed onto the streets of several major American cities recently.
Hangman Page Has His Next Title Defence Booked
On AEW television, meanwhile, Page is now locked into an AEW Title defense against former champion Samoa Joe, with the two set to do battle at the upcoming WrestleDream PPV in St. Louis.
The two have been allies over the last few months, with Joe coming to Hangman's aid in his feud with the Death Riders over the summer. The Death Riders did put Joe on the shelf for a short time at All In Texas back in July. But now the Samoan Submission Machine and his 'sturdy ass' (Hangman's words, but an ass review I'm sure we can all echo) are challenging for the title he held between December 2023 and April 2024, before dropping it to Swerve Strickland.
WrestleDream will take place on Saturday, October 18 at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. The same venue in which Joe dropped the AEW Title to Swerve last April.
Elsewhere on the card, Jon Moxley will face Darby Allin in an 'I Quit' match, while Kris Statlander will defend her newly won AEW Women's Title against former champion 'Timeless' Toni Storm.
