Solo Sikoa Wins WWE United States Championship Thanks To The Debuting Hikuleo
Solo Sikoa is the new WWE Men's United States Champion.
Sikoa defeated Jacob Fatu at the WWE Night of Champions PLE on Saturday afternoon thanks to his version of the Bloodline faction, which got a brand new member. The Samoan Werewolf was on his way to retaining his championship, but the returning Tanga Loa interfered on behalf of Sikoa.
Later in the match, Fatu connected with a springboard moonsault off the top rope on Sikoa and tried for a cover, but it was interrupted by the debuting Hikuleo. The nearly 7 footer then choke slammed Fatu onto the commentator's desk and threw him back into the ring where Sikoa was waiting with a big Samoan Spike.
Hikuleo signed with WWE in the summer of 2024 and was has reportedly be earmarked to get involved in the Bloodline feud ever since then. Reports early in the day on Friday indicated that the former New Japan star was in Saudi Arabia and could be finally making his official debut.
This championship win is the first for Sikoa on the main roster. Fatu had been the United States Champion since WrestleMania 41. At that show, Fatu defeated LA Knight to win the championship, which was his first in WWE as well.
Hikuleo is a former New Japan Strong Openweight Champion, Openweight Tag Team Champion, and IWGP Tag Team Champion. In New Japan, he was a part of the Bullet Club faction.
The Latest On WWE News
USA Network Broadcast Of WWE SmackDown Required Heavy Editing, Including Punk Promo
Watch Bayley Announce First Round Picks For San Jose Sharks During The 2025 NHL Draft
The Shocking Sum WWE Has Made From Saudi Arabia Events Compared To WrestleMania Since 1985
CM Punk Apologizes For Infamous Saudi Arabia Tweet Ahead Of WWE Night Of Champions