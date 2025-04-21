Stone Cold Steve Austin Returns At WWE WrestleMania 41, Crashes Into Ring Barrier
WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion, Stone Cold Steve Austin, made his return at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
The glass broke and the Vegas crowd went wild as Austin sped to the ring in a four-wheeler. He rode around the ring twice before crashing it into the ringside barrier. From there, Austin rolled into the ring and announced the attendance for today's show as well as the weekend attendance for WrestleMania 41.
Austin jokingly started to count all the fans in the arena himself before proclaiming, "that's bullshit." Austin then told everyone in the building to join the WWE again for a future WrestleMania before having a beer bash in the ring and walking back up the ramp.
After the segment, Austin and WWE CEO Nick Khan checked on the fan that fell over because of Austin's crash.
Austin last appeared at WrestleMania 38. At that event, he had an impromptu match with Kevin Owens, which stemmed from a promoted segment that was scheduled to just be an appearance on the KO Show. Austin was victorious in that match after numerous Stunners.
In an exclusive interview with The Takedown on SI, Austin talked about that appearance and also gave his thoughts on John Cena turning heel.
Austin was honored at this year's WWE Hall of Fame as part of the first-ever match to get inducted into the Moments Wing of the Hall of Fame. Austin joined Bret Hart in accepting this award for their WrestleMania 13 classic encounter.
