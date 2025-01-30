Netflix Games To Release WWE 2K Mobile Game
Today, Netflix announced it's launching a WWE 2K mobile game exclusively on Netflix Games.
In a post made on X that featured a video of CM Punk, Netflix wrote the game will be coming in the fall of 2025.
The main event is coming to a phone near you as WWE 2K comes to mobile, exclusively on #NetflixGames later this Fall 2025 #NextOnNetflix
“Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for the ultimate smackdown from the comfort of your own phone. WWE 2K is coming to mobile in late 2025 exclusively on Netflix Games. This isn’t just another mobile game, this is your chance to live the most extreme, the most intense, the most dominant WWE experience right in the palm of your hands. So charge up your phone, prepare to become the champion of Netflix Games with WWE 2K on mobile.”
In the official announcement made on Netflix.com, they wrote:
With WWE Raw streaming live on Netflix on Monday nights, we want to embrace the WWE Universe even further. We’re excited to share that starting later this year, Netflix will be the exclusive home of the WWE 2K mobile games! This fall you’ll be able to play WWE 2K ad-free and with no in-app purchases as a benefit of your Netflix subscription.
It isn't the first time WWE 2K was available on mobile. The game was available on handheld devices back in 2015, but user experience issues led to its cancellation.
he Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Royal Rumble Predictions: Who Will Punch Their Ticket's To WrestleMania 41?
Exclusive: Mustafa Ali Says He Is The Leader TNA Needs As He Officially Signs With Company
Latest Reports On Becky Lynch And Charlotte Flair Ahead Of The WWE Royal Rumble
WWE Rumors: Hall of Famer Trish Stratus Being Discussed For Women's Royal Rumble Match