Stephanie McMahon Working On Brand New WWE Project
Stephanie McMahon will reportedly bring a new project to WWE in the very near future.
PWInsider is reporting that McMahon has been working on a new WWE show that is similar to the ESPN-produced NFL series, Peyton's Places.
The project does not currently have a title, but like Peyton's Places, it will feature a look back at some of the most impactful moments in WWE history. The project would also likely feature special interviews with key talent involved in those moments and much more.
The report indicates that McMahon has already filmed different content for the show. At this point, WWE has not announced a premiere date or platform for the new program.
Stephanie McMahon is a former CEO of WWE and the daughter of Vince McMahon. Stephanie became CEO when Vince McMahon retired from the company amidst a WWE Board of Directors investigation into hush money payments made by McMahon to an employee with whom he reportedly had an affair.
She resigned from her post as CEO when her father returned to the company in 2023 to spearhead the sale of his business. Stephanie has not had an official role within the company since that time.
