AEW Dynamite Results (1/29/24): MJF Takes Out Jeff Jarrett, Ospreay Beats Cage, Mone Retains
It wasn't a good night for Jeff Jarrett on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Jarrett has been on a quest to win the AEW World Championship and had an opportunity to earn that match this week. All he needed to do was defeat Claudio Castagnoli, but he couldn't get the job done.
Jarrett held his own against Castagnoli and was able to reverse a Sharpshooter submission in the match, but The Death Riders were too tough to overcome. Jon Moxley eventually hit the ring and crushed Jarrett with a Paradigm Shift while the referee's back was turned to the action. This gave Castagnoli the opening to hit Jarrett with two Neutralizers for the win.
After the match, Moxley and The Death Riders left through the audience as MJF's music hit. MJF walked out to the ring and decked an already beat up Jarrett. He then told Jarrett that he "told him so" before leaving. MJF had offered to help Jarrett win the world title, but his offer was refused.
This week's show opened with Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage. Before the match started, Don Callis revealed that his faction had attacked Kenny Omega backstage, leaving Ospreay to fight all alone. Ospreay was successful in doing so. He beat Cage with a Styles Clash, but was then attacked right away by The Don Callis Family.
Omega ran out with a steel chair to make the save on Ospreay and ran off Cage and Lance Archer, but was then attacked from behind by Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. Fletcher and Takeshita kept the upper hand and decimated both Ospreay and Omega, leaving them both in the ring. Ospreay and Omega will team up against Fletcher and Takeshita at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.
In other news, Ricochet and Swerve Strickland continued their rivalry after Ricochet was successful in defeating AR Fox. Right after the match, Strickland attacked Ricochet and beat him up around the ringside area. Both men will square off in a singles match next week on Dynamite.
Jay White and Wheeler Yuta battled with White getting the victory with Blade Runner. When the match ended, White tried to give Yuta two more Blade Runners for good measure, but was attacked from behind by Claudio Castagnoli. The Death Riders pounced, but Cope and FTR ran out to make the save.
AEW Women's World Champion, Mariah May, addressed Toni Storm finding her "Timeless" self this week on AEW Collision. May said that Storm could play whatever role she wanted, but that the end would be the same. She called herself the woman from hell and said that she always would be.
In the main event, Mercedes Mone successfully defended her TBS Championship against Yuka Sakazaki. Sakazaki put up a fight and almost won the match after Mone over-extended and went to the top rope. In the end, Mone hit the Monemaker for the victory and to retain her championship.
Full AEW Dynamite Results (1/29/25)
- Will Ospreay defeated Brian Cage
- Claudio Castagnoli defeated Jeff Jarrett
- Ricochet defeated AR Fox
- Jay White defeated Wheeler Yuta
- Mercedes Mone defeated Yuka Sakazaki to retain her TBS Championship
