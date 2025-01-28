WWE Bringing Special Episode of NXT to Cincinnati Following Monday Night Raw
NXT is hitting the road once again.
WWE announced Tuesday afternoon that a special edition of NXT will take place at the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH on Tuesday, February 25. No card information has been announced at this time.
This is the same venue where AEW ran the Maximum Carnage special episodes of Dynamite and Collision earlier this month.
Just like All Elite Wrestling, WWE will be running back-to-back shows in the Queen City as Monday Night Raw will take place at the Heritage Bank Center on Monday, February 24.
WWE has been broadcasting episodes of NXT outside of the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with greater frequency as of late. A byproduct of the company's new five-year media rights agreement with the CW Network.
NXT will air live tonight at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, starting at 8 pm ET.
Tickets for NXT at the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati will go on sale this coming Friday, January 31 at 10 am ET (7 am PT) via Ticketmaster.
Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale on Ticketmaster by using the code NXTLIVE, starting Wednesday at 10 am ET until 11:59 pm ET.
