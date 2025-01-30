The Gunns Tease Return On This Week's Episode Of AEW Dynamite
The Gunns look to be headed back to AEW sooner than later.
During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, a special vignette aired on Colten and Austin Gunn. The team has been away from AEW because of injury, but the promo video indicated they could be back soon.
The Gunns are former AEW World Tag Team Champions and former AEW World Trios Champions with Jay White. They were infamously part of White's Bullet Club Gold faction and are the sons of the former member of D-Generation X, Billy Gunn.
MORE: Ricky Starks Addresses AEW Absence & His 'Controversial' WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
Though the video did not indicate a specific return date of any kind, The Gunns will return to a tag division in AEW that is drastically different from where they left it. The Hurt Syndicate defeated Private Party on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite to win the tag team titles -- their first in AEW.
Prior to that, Private Party held the titles and defeated The Young Bucks to win them. After The Bucks lost, they declared that they were taking a leave of absence from AEW and have not been seen in the company or on television since.
