Stephanie Vaquer Wins Women's North American Championship At NXT Vengeance Day
One of WWE NXT's fasted rising stars can now call herself a Champion.
Stephanie Vaquer defeated Fallon Henley Saturday night at NXT Vengeance Day to become the third woman ever to hold the NXT Women's North American Championship.
Henley gave Vaquer everything she had but Stephanie ultimately pulled away with the victory, despite the presence of Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx at ringside.
Vaquer took out Fatal Influence with a big cross body from the top turnbuckle to the outside and then nailed Henley with a package backbreaker, the SVB, and finally the Spiral Tap for the three-count.
With her win tonight, Stephanie Vaquer becomes the first-ever South American-born champion in WWE history and the first woman to win a singles title in both WWE and CMLL since WWE Hall of Famer Bull Nakano. Credit to Fightful for those statistics.
Fallon Henley's reign as NXT Women's North American Champion comes to an end at 112 days. She she had held title since Halloween Havoc when she captured the gold from inaugural Champion Kelani Jordan.
