Ricky Starks Will Sign His WWE NXT Contract On This Tuesday's Episode (2/18)

The Absolute One is set to put officially put pen to paper this coming Tuesday. Ricky Starks will sign his NXT contract live on the CW Network.

Ricky Starks knows that you have questions and he plans to provide some answers this coming Tuesday on NXT.

The Absolute One stunned the WWE Universe when he made his surprise debut on NXT earlier this week, roughly a day after he was released from AEW.

Starks took to social media Saturday evening to announce that he'll be returning to the CW Network next week to officially sign his NXT contract and let everyone know what's next for him.

Ricky also said he'd be watching NXT Vengeance Day tonight on Peacock, indicating that he would not be in Washington D.C. for the show. That said, never say never.

Here is the current line-up for the 2/18 episode of NXT:

  • Ricky Starks NXT contract signing
  • Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend) vs. Sol Ruca & ZARIA

