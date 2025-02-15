The Undertaker Offers High Praise For Jacob Fatu, Says He Has "It"
WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker, offered very high praise for Smackdown Superstar, Jacob Fatu.
During an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri, Undertaker was complimentary of Fatu and simply said that he has "it."
"Jacob, he hasn't even scratched the surface. I love watching Jacob. I mean, he's got that thing. He's got 'it.' When he's on TV, you want to see what he's doing. So again, he is another one that just scratched the surface to where he has the potential to go."- The Undertaker (h/t Fightful)
Fatu is a member of The New Bloodline with Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. Fatu debuted for WWE last June and attacked Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes right out of the gate. Fatu was a key part of The New Bloodline vs. OG Bloodline feud that took place on Smackdown for most of 2024.
MORE: UPDATED: Story About WWE Star Jacob Fatu Ghosting A Non-Profit Is Resolved (Official Statement)
Fatu has recently feuded with Braun Strowman and beat him at Saturday Night's Main Event in January. Strowman eliminated Fatu from the Royal Rumble match.
This week on Smackdown, Damian Priest defeated Strowman and Fatu in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Fatu got caught up in drama with Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes during the match, which distracted him and allowed for Priest to get the win.
The Undertaker will be appearing on the upcoming WWE series LFG. It was announced that Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool, would be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
