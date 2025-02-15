AEW Grand Slam Australia SPOILERS: New Champion Crowned in Brisbane, Australia
AEW Grand Slam Australia is being run on tape delay tonight in the United States with Brisbane running 15 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time.
Results of the show have already begun to surface online Saturday morning here on the other side of the globe. The following SPOILERS are courtesy of EWrestlingNews and are very limited in scope:
AEW Grand Slam Match Results:
- Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay defeated Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher.
- Mercedes Moné crushed fans hopes and dreams by beating Harley Cameron to retain the TBS Championship.
- The Death Riders outlasted Jay White and Cope in the Brisbane Brawl.
- Kazuchika Okada defeated Buddy Matthews to retain the AEW Continental Championship
- Toni Storm leaves Australia as a four-time AEW Women's Champion after she knocked off Mariah May in the main event.
After the show came to close, Toni Storm addressed her hometown crowd with an out of character promo. Thanks to AussieHeatPW for posting the video on their X account.
AEW Grand Slam will air tonight in the United States on TNT and Max after NBA All-Star festivities go off the air. That should be around 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW Grand Slam Australia Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Former TNA Star Josh Alexander Is Expected To Sign With AEW
The Future Of WWE Is Now As Roxanne Perez Could Bid NXT Farewell At Vengeance Day [Exclusive]