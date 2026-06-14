The Latest on WWE's Plans for Danhausen After the Knicks NBA Finals Victory

For the first time in 53 years, the New York Knicks are NBA Champions.

NBA Finals MVP, and noted WWE fan, Jalen Brunson became the first Knick in franchise history to score 45 points during a game in the finals, as New York overcame another double digit deficit against the San Antonio Spurs to win the series in just five games.

New York went on a historic run in the playoffs after falling behind the Atlanta Hawks 2-1 in the opening round, finishing out the season winning 15 of 16 with series sweeps over the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers in the process. And it all started after the organization was uncursed by WWE Superstar Danhausen.

WWE SATURDAY NIGHTS MAIN EVENTHAUSEN AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN



JULY 18 @TheGarden @WWE



Get your tickets or you are cursed! https://t.co/UeM7ZXP3AC pic.twitter.com/cA0R8jWjRV — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) June 14, 2026

If you don't believe in curses or superstitions of any sort, perhaps you'll develop a different perspective after realizing just how improbable it was for them to win some of these games, let alone the 2026 NBA Championship.

The Knicks trailed the Cavaliers by as much as 22 points in the 4th quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. They ended up winning the game by double digits in overtime, seemingly solidifying the curse that Danhausen had put on Cleveland's NBA team to rile up his WWE rival, and Cleveland native, The Miz.

Fast-forward to Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the Knicks were coming off their first loss since being uncursed and were down 29 points at halftime to the Spurs. New York then roared back in the second half to complete the largest comeback victory in NBA Finals history, 107-106. In fact, they trailed the Spurs by 12 points or more in every game they won in the series.

Danhausen will reportedly be involved in the Knicks' championship celebration

Knicks win! Celebrate their victory with the new Danhausen x Knicks Champhausen tee! 🛒: https://t.co/mD4y6uNWLS pic.twitter.com/eif4ZuK7kh — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) June 14, 2026

New York's run to the title garnered Danhausen national mainstream attention and that is likely to continue this week.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE is working out celebratory plans with the New York Knicks that will involve Danhausen in some capacity. And yes, he is expected to be at the Knicks' championship parade this coming Thursday.

“The Danhausen/Knicks deal is being put together by TKO,” Alvarez reported Sunday night. “WWE cameras will be at the parade, and they will likely be putting together a Knicks/Danhausen documentary for YouTube.”

Danhausen | WWE

The timing of the Knicks victory could not have worked out better for WWE, as the company is scheduled to be at Madison Square Garden for Saturday Night's Main Event on July 18 during Fanatics Fest weekend.

“At least one Knick is confirmed for SNME. They’re trying to get several more, plus their coach,” Alvarez said in his report. “WWE has already launched the Knicks/Danhausen championship merch on WWEShop. Danhausen is also going to be on ESPN Sunday or Monday at the earliest.”

Danhausen was sitting courtside for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, which quite ironically, was the only game the Knicks lost after he uncursed them.