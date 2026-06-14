The Best Celebrity Reactions to the Knicks Winning the NBA Title

After 53 long years, the New York Knicks are NBA champions again.

In a remarkable 94–90 victory over the Spurs in Game 5 of the Finals, the Knicks secured their first title in more than five decades. Many of their loyal celebrity fans and former players were in San Antonio to watch history live.

After the final buzzer sounded and New York had secured a 4–1 series win, those famous fans celebrated right alongside the team’s players.

Timothée Chalamet celebrated with Jalen Brunson

Chalamet has been at every game during this NBA Finals, and after his beloved Knicks won, he was in the locker room and celebrated with Jalen Brunson.

“You did that bro.”



Timothée to Jalen Brunson 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DHFU2Wrbyv — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 14, 2026

The four-time Oscar nominee remained on the floor watching his team hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy. When a camera closed in on him, like a true sports fan, he said, "Way rather this than the Oscars."

“WAY RATHER THIS THAN THE OSCARS!” 🔥



Timothée Chalamet hyped for the Knicks title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/DL94Aw6V9b — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2026

That’s the correct response. The Knicks hadn’t won a title in 53 years, Chalamet has only been alive for 30. He’ll get plenty of other chances to win an Academy Award, but who knows when another Knicks title will come? He’s right to be thrilled and have this in the proper perspective.

He also celebrated as soon as the game ended:

timothée chalamet and teyana taylor losing their minds after the knicks nba finals win 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Ks3gOcYOBt — timothée chalamet nation (@timotheenation) June 14, 2026

Spike Lee hugged everyone

After the game went final, Spike Lee, arguably the most famous Knicks fan in the franchise’s history, just started hugging everyone. Along with John Turturro and Tracy Morgan, Lee was on the floor in the middle of the mayhem, hugging everyone associated with the team.

Spike Lee’s Knicks really did it 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/0nKcRjC6wW — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 14, 2026

And more:

Spike Lee became a Knicks season ticket holder in 1985.



His first game was Patrick Ewing’s first game.



He has his first NBA title, 41 years later. pic.twitter.com/Kwwm8A3jk4 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 14, 2026

It’s been a long wait for Lee. As noted in the tweet above, he’s been a season ticket holder for 41 years. The Knicks have been to the NBA Finals twice before during that time, but had never won a title on his watch. Now they have.

Ben Stiller got Mike Brown’s white board

Ben Stiller has been at every game of the Finals after being a constant presence courtside during games at Madison Square Garden for years. After the Knicks won, he was seen near the team’s locker room and had Mike Brown’s whiteboard from the game as a souvenir.

Ben Stiller has Mike Brown’s white board as a souvenir from the Knicks win pic.twitter.com/RXTVT3NKxP — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 14, 2026

Hopefully this ties in to the documentary he’s shooting on his iPhone.

Stephen A. Smith was reflective

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is a Bronx native who has been a lifelong Knicks fan. After the game he was emotional and reflected on all the hard times Knicks fans have had to endure. It was a special moment.

Stephen A after the Knicks win the title:



"It's the best feeling I've had in my life covering sports" pic.twitter.com/9rdhWju58F — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 14, 2026

That’s Stephen A. being as real as he ever has.

Jordyn Woods celebrated with Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods has been a visible presence during the Knicks’ playoff run. After the game, she found her fiancé, Karl-Anthony Towns and shared a sweet moment on the court.

KAT with Mr. Towns and his fiance, Jordyn Woods 🫶 pic.twitter.com/at6prevmDU — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 14, 2026

Towns has been through a lot since 2020, after his mother died due to complications from COVID-19. Tonight had to feel incredible for him and his family.

Patrick Ewing was emotional

Patrick Ewing never won a title during his Hall of Fame career, but he was on the floor to celebrate Saturday night and you’re dang right he was emotional:

Patrick Ewing is an NBA Champion pic.twitter.com/czTGykAOsW — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 14, 2026

Ewing is an ambassador for the Knicks and is likely entitled to his first championship ring.

John Starks hugged Jordan Clarkson

Former Knicks point guard John Starks was part of the team that reached the Finals in 1994 but fell short in seven games against the Rockets. He was in San Antonio Saturday night, and after the game, he shared a hug with Jordan Clarkson.

#Knicks legend John Starks shares a moment with Jordan Clarkson before the trophy ceremony begins. pic.twitter.com/vczemr8BeJ — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) June 14, 2026

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