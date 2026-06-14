The Best Celebrity Reactions to the Knicks Winning the NBA Title
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After 53 long years, the New York Knicks are NBA champions again.
In a remarkable 94–90 victory over the Spurs in Game 5 of the Finals, the Knicks secured their first title in more than five decades. Many of their loyal celebrity fans and former players were in San Antonio to watch history live.
After the final buzzer sounded and New York had secured a 4–1 series win, those famous fans celebrated right alongside the team’s players.
Timothée Chalamet celebrated with Jalen Brunson
Chalamet has been at every game during this NBA Finals, and after his beloved Knicks won, he was in the locker room and celebrated with Jalen Brunson.
The four-time Oscar nominee remained on the floor watching his team hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy. When a camera closed in on him, like a true sports fan, he said, "Way rather this than the Oscars."
That’s the correct response. The Knicks hadn’t won a title in 53 years, Chalamet has only been alive for 30. He’ll get plenty of other chances to win an Academy Award, but who knows when another Knicks title will come? He’s right to be thrilled and have this in the proper perspective.
He also celebrated as soon as the game ended:
Spike Lee hugged everyone
After the game went final, Spike Lee, arguably the most famous Knicks fan in the franchise’s history, just started hugging everyone. Along with John Turturro and Tracy Morgan, Lee was on the floor in the middle of the mayhem, hugging everyone associated with the team.
And more:
It’s been a long wait for Lee. As noted in the tweet above, he’s been a season ticket holder for 41 years. The Knicks have been to the NBA Finals twice before during that time, but had never won a title on his watch. Now they have.
Ben Stiller got Mike Brown’s white board
Ben Stiller has been at every game of the Finals after being a constant presence courtside during games at Madison Square Garden for years. After the Knicks won, he was seen near the team’s locker room and had Mike Brown’s whiteboard from the game as a souvenir.
Hopefully this ties in to the documentary he’s shooting on his iPhone.
Stephen A. Smith was reflective
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is a Bronx native who has been a lifelong Knicks fan. After the game he was emotional and reflected on all the hard times Knicks fans have had to endure. It was a special moment.
That’s Stephen A. being as real as he ever has.
Jordyn Woods celebrated with Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordyn Woods has been a visible presence during the Knicks’ playoff run. After the game, she found her fiancé, Karl-Anthony Towns and shared a sweet moment on the court.
Towns has been through a lot since 2020, after his mother died due to complications from COVID-19. Tonight had to feel incredible for him and his family.
Patrick Ewing was emotional
Patrick Ewing never won a title during his Hall of Fame career, but he was on the floor to celebrate Saturday night and you’re dang right he was emotional:
Ewing is an ambassador for the Knicks and is likely entitled to his first championship ring.
John Starks hugged Jordan Clarkson
Former Knicks point guard John Starks was part of the team that reached the Finals in 1994 but fell short in seven games against the Rockets. He was in San Antonio Saturday night, and after the game, he shared a hug with Jordan Clarkson.
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Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.Follow rumorsandrants