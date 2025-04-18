Stone Cold Steve Austin Addresses His In-Ring Future During WrestleMania 41 Weekend
Will Stone Cold Steve Austin ever wrestle again inside a WWE ring?
“The Texas Rattlesnake” is in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41 weekend, as he’ll earn the honor of joining Bret Hart for their “Immortal Moment” induction into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 for their efforts in their classic WrestleMania 13 match.
Austin joined The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN on Friday to discuss a variety of topics ahead of his Hall of Fame appearance, including the possibility of wrestling another match.
When asked about whether he plans to step back in the ring, Austin made it clear that he can still “whoop some ass” but that he prefers to leave things to the younger generation.
“I think the time right now for the people in the ring…it’s for the younger generation. It’s for the young men and women that are out there on the road. I leave it to them.
He added:
"They’ve taken it to a great place, and the business has grown to a place that I would have never imagined. Don’t get me wrong, I can still whoop some ass, but I’m not looking to get back in the ring at any time in the future because these young cats need something to shoot for.
"Stone Cold don’t need to beat nobody’s ass anymore."- Steve Austin
Austin’s last match came at WrestleMania 38 in 2022 when he defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match in the main event of Night One. It was his first match since facing The Rock at WrestleMania XIX in 2003.
MORE: Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals Untold Regret Of WWE WrestleMania 38 Return
Austin was forced to retire shortly after due to a combination of neck and knee injuries.
