CM Punk Reveals WWE Contract Offer And Talks Future
Is CM Punk going to sign a new contract with WWE?
Punk, who had a highly-publicized exit from AEW, made his surprising return to the company back in November 2023 after walking out of WWE in January 2014.
And now, he’s set to achieve his career goal of competing in a WrestleMania main event for the first time when he headlines WrestleMania 41 Saturday in a Triple Threat Match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.
Despite his focus on the present, Punk also has an eye on his in-ring future.
In an interview on The Masked Man Show, he opened up on potential retirement and what that timeline could look like for him, noting that he’s had similar conversations with fellow WWE superstar Randy Orton.
“I definitely know I can’t go forever. Like the idea is to — and I’ve talked to Randy [Orton] about this because, you know, me and him, I think, f*ck, is Randy younger than me? If he is, but not by much.
"And mileage-wise, I mean, we’re dead even, it’s a dead heat there. I talked to him and he’s just like, ‘Man, I’m doing this for as long as I can.’ And I love [that] because he’s so enthusiastic about it.
"It’s not just a, ‘F*ck you. I know I’m fat and I’m out of shape and I can’t do this anymore, but I’m still going to do it.’ You know what I mean? He’s never looked better. He’s never been better."
Punk recalled a specific moment during his current run where he turned to “one of the Pauls, Heyman or Triple H” and stated that at "46 years old, I think I’m starting to understand the business.”
Meanwhile, Punk also revealed that WWE is trying to sign him to a new five-year contract with the company, but he’s unsure about his decision.
“Your body’s going to give up on you way before your mind does. You know, so to me, my mind’s never been sharper. I’ve never been more focused. "And there is life in wrestling beyond taking bumps and being in the ring. So we’ll see what happens. But I don’t plan on — they’re trying to get me to sign a five-year deal. So I look at that and I go, ‘Guys, I don’t know.'”
Perhaps the most intriguing element of Punk’s first WrestleMania event will be the addition of Paul Heyman in his corner, as “The Wiseman” agreed to deliver on his favor after Punk reluctantly joined Reigns’ team at Survivor Series WarGames last November.
The WrestleMania 41 main card gets started at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday and will stream live on Peacock (U.S.) and Netflix (everywhere else).
