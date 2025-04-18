Jey Uso Reveals When He Plans To Retire From WWE
When does Jey Uso expect to hang up the boots in WWE?
The 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble winner is set for the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania 41 on Saturday when he challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, with the match rumored to open the show.
Winning the title would be an incredible achievement for the longtime tag team wrestler, who got his start in WWE all the way back in 2010 in Florida Championship Wrestling.
In an interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show ahead of WrestleMania 41, Jey opened up on potential retirement and why he believes he could step away from the ring in a few years.
“I’m on the end of my career, I feel like it. I still got a couple years left, I feel strong, but this is the first time I kinda felt the years kinda catching up with me.”- Jey Uso
He added that exploring new opportunities is something that has his interest as he looks ahead to a post-WWE future.
“I just think I’m getting older, man. I’ll be 40 in August. I love wrestling, wrestling is everything, I'm just starting to get to the point where I just wanna venture out a little bit more.”- Jey Uso
Jey has compiled numerous accolades during his lengthy WWE run. He is a 10-time WWE Tag Team Champion with his brother Jimmy Uso, a former Intercontinental Champion, and Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner (2021).
He’ll aim to score his first win against Gunther when they face off at WrestleMania 41.
Gunther has defeated Jey in all three of their previous matches.
