Stone Cold Steve Austin To Appear At WWE World During WrestleMania Weekend
Stone Cold Steve Austin will have a presence in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend.
Austin and Fanatics announced on Sunday that the WWE Hall of Famer will appear at WWE World in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend.
Stone Cold has not appeared for WWE since WrestleMania 38. At that event, Austin joined Kevin Owens on The Kevin Owens Show, but then took on Owens in an impromptu match -- his first in 19 years. Austin discussed his match with Owens in an exclusive interview.
In the wide ranging interview with Zack Heydorn of The Takedown on SI, Austin commented on what likely will be the main event of WrestleMania this year -- Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena. In the interview, Austin said that he couldn't offer Cena any real advice for his heel run, because he wasn't all that happy with his own.
WrestleMania rolls into Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20 inside Allegiant Stadium. Austin has not been confirmed or promoted for the event itself at this time.
Announced matches for WrestleMania include Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship, and more.
