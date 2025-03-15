Wrestling On FanNation

CM Punk Channels 'The Big Dog' And Sends Message To Roman Reigns

The Best in the World is heading to Italy. CM Punk is promising to visit Roman Reigns next Friday on WWE SmackDown.

CM Punk is heading to SmackDown next week
CM Punk is heading to SmackDown next week / WWE.com

The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' is prepared to travel across the world if it means coming face-to-face with Roman Reigns.

Paul Heyman appeared on SmackDown Friday night in Barcelona, Spain and promised that his Tribal Chief would return to the Blue Brand next week in Bologna, Italy. The Wiseman said that if either CM Punk or Seth Rollins had issue with Reigns' actions this past Monday on Raw, then they could come to Italy to address the OTC on his show.

CM Punk did not wait long at all to make his decision. He posted a video to his Instagram stories, for some reason with a dog filter on his face, and made it known that he fully plans on being at SmackDown next Friday night.

"Paul Heyman tells me that Roman Reigns will be in Bologna next Friday for SmackDown. Now, I'm not a SmackDown guy. I'm a red guy. I'm Raw through and through, but I don't think Roman Reigns is going to show up on my show any time soon. So, I will gleefully show up on his. See you soon."

CM Punk on Instagram

Whether Punk was just being a goof or the filter had a deeper meaning, like a nod to Reigns' former Big Dog nickname, is unknown but he got his point across. Both Punk and Reigns will be in Italy next week for SmackDown. Whether Seth Rollins joins them remains to be seen.

All three men are rumored to be facing each other in a triple threat match next month at WrestleMania 41. Should that match be made official, it would instantly become a front runner for either the night one or night two main event next month in Las Vegas.

The topic of which matches will headline WrestleMania 41 led this week's episode of The Takedown Discussions, which is now available on our YouTube channel.

