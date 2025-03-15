WWE Has Reportedly Finalized A Date And Location For Money In The Bank 2025
WWE must have really enjoyed their time at the Intuit Dome for the Raw on Netflix premiere back in January, because the company is reportedly heading back to Los Angeles for one of its biggest Premium Live Events.
Media personality Andrew Baydala has been keeping track of the situation after catching wind that the annual Money in the Bank event would be heading to Hollywood this year.
Saturday afternoon on his X account, Baydala said he has now confirmed with the venue that MITB will be taking place at the Intuit Dome on Saturday, June 7.
There's no word on when an official announcement will be made by WWE, but if Baydala is correct, this will mark the first time since 2022 that Money in the Bank will be held in the United States.
In 2023 MITB was held at the O2 Arena in London with Damian Priest and IYO SKY capturing the briefcases that year. And last summer it was the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada that played host to the event.
Tiffany Stratton and Drew McIntyre were the big winners that night, although the Scottish Warrior would lose his briefcase the same night when CM Punk interfered during his cash-in attempt.
