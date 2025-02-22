Isla Dawn Breaks Silence Following Her WWE Release
Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn was part of the latest round of roster cuts that saw nearly a dozen wrestlers released or not have their contracts renewed earlier this month.
Dawn confirmed the news herself on social media by posting a message that read, "Here for a good time, not a long time. See you in 90."
Isla released her first full statement Saturday afternoon in a video posted to her new X account. Dawn kept the spooky aesthetic of her WWE character while asking fans not to grieve over her departure from the company.
"One of the sad facts of life is that you won't hear all the good things that people have to say about you until you're gone. Everyone bottles up their emotions only to pour them over your lifeless frame when it is just a little too late. 'Oh, my God, I'm gonna miss her. Oh, my God, she was a champion. She was a star. She did not deserve this.' Did I deserve this? No, but I did need it."
Dawn saw her usage on television dwindle toward the end of her WWE tenure. She was primarily used at live events and during Main Event tapings prior to Monday Night Raw. There was also a brief stop in NXT where Dawn and Alba Fyre lost to Meta-Four in a Women's Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender's Match.
The last time WWE fans saw Dawn in action was actually after she was released. A pre-taped Women's Speed Match against Shotzi that aired on X the following Wednesday.
"This is the thing that revived me. My heart stopped on the table, but someone down there sent me back up, knowing that it wasn't quite my time. 'The White Witch' is gone. 'The Unholy Enchantress,' buried in the grave. Two-time Tag Team Champion, ashes in an urn. But don't grieve for me. Isla Dawn is not dead yet." h/t Fightful.
Isla Dawn will need to finish out her 90 day non-compete before she can take independent bookings or sign with another major promotion.
