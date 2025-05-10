WWE Backlash 2025 Results, Highlights & Live Blog
It is a historic occasion when two longtime rivals meet at WWE Backlash at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
Randy Orton and John Cena step into the ring for their 22nd televised singles match in their WWE careers, yet both superstars will have a lot to prove.
The match marks the first title defense for Cena since winning the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 last month, and despite a record-setting 17th World title win, he has bigger goals of retiring as the “Last Real Champion” in WWE.
Meanwhile, Orton could move one step closer to history with a victory. “The Apex Predator” has 14 World title wins - tied for third all time with Triple H - and how sweet No. 15 would be if he can capture the championship in his hometown.
The atmosphere will be electric when Cena and Orton step into the ring one last time.
There are three other title matches on the Backlash card.
Lyra Valkyria defends the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against former friend Becky Lynch, Penta challenges Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Champion, and Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, LA Knight, and current champion Jacob Fatu will clash in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the United States Championship.
The lone non-title match features Pat McAfee going one on one with Gunther after “The Ring General” choked out the WWE Raw commentator several weeks ago.
The Takedown on SI will have LIVE coverage of WrestleMania 41 starting at 7 p.m. ET.
WWE Backlash 2025 Main Card
- Perhshard Owens gets things started with the "The Star-Spangled Banner."
- Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest vs. LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the United States Championship kicks off the show. Can "The Samoan Werewolf" hold off three hungry superstars to retain his title? This is the Big E special.
- Michael Cole notes that Fatu has never been pinned or submitted in his WWE career thus far, but his opponents don't have to do either to take the title from him. Great point.
- Knight runs wild to start the match, as he unleashes his frustration on everyone. And then it's McIntyre's turn, but Knight halts his momentum by countering a Claymore attempt. Priest up next as he's in control of the action...until Fatu hits a Samoan Drop on him on the barricade.
- Fatu and McIntyre face off much to the crowd's delight. Fatu gains the upper hand and goes up top, but McIntyre rakes his eyes. Knight gets in between them, and then Fatu delivers one of the most impressive offensive sequences you'll find. The man is on another level.
- Fatu hits the Swanton, Knight hits the BFT, Priest hits the South of Heaven, and McIntyre hits the Claymore for yet another awesome series. McIntyre then hits a Claymore on Knight, but Priest pulls the referee out of the ring at two and a half. Priest screws McIntyre again!