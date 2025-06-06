Takedown Discussions: Is Triple H Getting Too Much Blame For WWE Talent Releases?
The anger and frustration from WWE fans over recent talent releases finally boiled over this week after universally beloved R-Truth announced that his contract was no going to be renewed by the company.
Truth, Carlito and Sarah Logan joined Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler and well over two dozen other Superstars to exit WWE in the past few months. The moves were reportedly made in an effort to make room on the main roster for free agent and NXT additions, but also to cut costs.
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, who has made it a routine to tout record-breaking gates, advertising deals and merchandise sales at every post PLE press conference, has become the main target for online vitriol over a thriving company taking cost cutting measures.
All indications are that while Triple H did make the final call on which talents to release from their contracts, it was higher up executives from parent company TKO that made the call to trim the operating budget.
Welcome to the world of corporate America. Just because a company is doing well, doesn't mean that it's owners won't make financial decisions based on factors beyond the realm of WWE. So it's fair to ask, is Triple H receiving too much blame from the WWE Universe? We break it all down on this week's Takedown Discussions.
