WWE SmackDown Preview (6/6/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
With just one day remaining until WWE Money in the Bank, Friday Night SmackDown takes over the Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California.
WWE Champion John Cena and social media megastar Logan Paul are set to face off with World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes in an all-star tag team bout Saturday in Los Angeles, and before that epic battle goes down, all four men will meet in the ring later tonight.
If last week's encounter is any indication, these Superstars could be more interested in fighting tonight than they are in having a discussion with one another.
SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has announced that all 12 participants in the 2025 Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches will be at the arena tonight.
Raw Superstars Seth Rollins, Penta and El Grande Americano will invade the home turf of LA Knight, Solo Sikoa and Andrade for what could very well be the traditional pre-match war of words between the men's competitors, while the ladies are ready for action.
It will be every woman for herself on Saturday, but tonight it will be Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss and Stephanie Vaquer teaming together against Naomi, Roxanne Perez and Giulia in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match.
The Wyatt Sicks have now taken out the majority of the SmackDown Tag Team Division in back-to-back weeks, and Uncle Howdy has promised that their onslaught will not stop until they receive what they deserve. He's provided no specifics on what that means, but the WWE Tag Team Championships are clearly in sight.
The Street Profits, Fraxiom, #DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns may need to put their differences aside and work together to fight off this common threat, or face the possibility of being picked apart separately for the third week in a row.
WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is also being advertised for the show tonight, as is The Queen Charlotte Flair. Here's everything we know about tonight's Money in the Bank go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Check back for updates to the card as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.
Money in the Bank Six-Woman Tag Team Match
All six of these ladies will be putting their bodies on the line Saturday night at Money in the Bank with a guaranteed contract for a World Title Match, anywhere and anytime they so chose, on the line. Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss and Naomi are all multi-time Women's World Champions, while Stephanie Vaquer, Roxanne Perez and Giulia are each looking to reach the same heights on the main roster as they did in NXT.
Tonight they battle lines have been drawn by SmackDown GM Nick Aldis as all of these women meet in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match. It will be Rhea Ripley teaming with Stephanie Vaquer and Alexa Bliss to take on Naomi, Roxanne Perez and Giulia. Who will gain some much needed momentum ahead of tomorrow night's ladder match? We'll all find out later tonight in Bakersfield.
Where to watch WWE SmackDown Tonight:
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV
WWE SmackDown Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
WWE SmackDown Location:
Location: Dignity Health Arena, Bakersfield, California
WWE Smackdown Match Card (Announced):
WWE Champion John Cena, Logan Paul, World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso & Cody Rhodes will all meet face-to-face ahead of Money in the Bank
Every Money in the Bank Participant will be in the building
Six- Woman Tag Team Match: Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss & Stephanie Vaquer vs. Naomi, Roxanne Perez & Giulia
