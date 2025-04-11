Takedown Discussions: Who Will Face Randy Orton At WWE WrestleMania 41?
We are just eight days away from the biggest wrestling show in the world and future WWE Hall of Famer Randy Orton no longer has a date to the dance.
Kevin Owens announced last Friday night on SmackDown that he will soon have to undergo neck surgery and will not be medically cleared to compete against The Viper at WrestleMania 41.
That puts WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque in a tough situation as he has next to zero time to find a suitable replacement. We're here to help.
Zack Heydorn and Rick Ucchino have a full breakdown on all the logical choices to step in for Kevin Owens against Randy Orton. Including SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who has now found himself the victim of two RKO's ever since Orton signed with the Blue Brand.
The former TNA World Champion and two-time NWA World Champion has not competed inside of a WWE ring since he joined the company nearly two years ago. He has strictly served as an on-screen authority figure, but that doesn't mean he can't go out and perform.
Aldis' last match came back on October 7, 2023 at ACW Bluegrass Con, but he has kept himself in great shape. He told Chris Van Vliet on Insight this past November that he doesn't feel the need to wrestle, but he'd always be ready if WWE found the desire to use him in the ring.
"If and when the time comes it'll be what they want, and it will hopefully be the right time. I just told them that if you want to do that, I'm ready."
Another option could be Carmelo Hayes. The former NXT Champion has impressed in the ring since his call up to the main roster, but has yet to really get an opportunity to shine on the grand stage. Melo had the chance to wrestle Orton a few weeks back and there's still some meat on the bone to put together a story ahead of next Saturday or Sunday.
There's also one other name that fans should watch out for when it comes to a potential surprise opponent for Randy Orton, but you'll have to check out the show to find out.
